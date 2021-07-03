Assetmark Inc. Buys 10,234 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 44.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 26.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,962 shares of company stock worth $5,890,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

