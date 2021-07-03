Assetmark Inc. Buys 18,013 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $2,371,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $7,795,000. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEL opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.55. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

