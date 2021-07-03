Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $141.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

