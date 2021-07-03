Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after buying an additional 439,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.