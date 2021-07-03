Assetmark Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 62.5% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.11 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.