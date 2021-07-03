Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 317.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Cummins by 27.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Cummins by 321.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.47.

NYSE CMI opened at $241.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

