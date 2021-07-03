Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2,788.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Shares of POWI opened at $83.53 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

