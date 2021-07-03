Assetmark Inc. Purchases 12,598 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TEGNA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 542,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TEGNA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

