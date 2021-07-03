Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,870 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $105.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.71. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

