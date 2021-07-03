Assetmark Inc. Purchases 627 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.85. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

