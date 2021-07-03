Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,291 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,004,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,724,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 930,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $64.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

