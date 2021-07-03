Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,763 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,265,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $134.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

