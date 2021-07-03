Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,974 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

