Assetmark Inc. Sells 20,797 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,797 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

