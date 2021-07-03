Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,235 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.84% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $68.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61.

