Assetmark Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

