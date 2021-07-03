Assetmark Inc. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,540 shares of company stock worth $4,048,796. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.82. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

