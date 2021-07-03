Assetmark Inc. Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $140.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

