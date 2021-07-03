Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.29 ($20.34).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

