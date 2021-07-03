Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.58. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 500,804 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATY shares. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Laurentian lifted their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.45 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,557,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$934,200. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$48,158.52. Insiders have sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339 over the last three months.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

