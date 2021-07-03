Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,540 shares of company stock worth $4,048,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

