Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Atlas alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 285,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.26 on Friday. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.