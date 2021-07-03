Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $358.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

