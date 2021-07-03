Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.32 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $20,615.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00004703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001950 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044936 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

