Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $53,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $201.48 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

