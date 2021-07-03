Autonio Hits One Day Volume of $260,182.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $260,182.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00141033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00170041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,836.26 or 1.00432253 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,449,007 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

