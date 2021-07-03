AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Increased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 5.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AvalonBay Communities worth $99,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVB stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.33. 467,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.