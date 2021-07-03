Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.80% of Avaya worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.65. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

