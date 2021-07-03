AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,550 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AXIS Capital worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,571 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. 421,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,215. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

