AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.45% of AXIS Capital worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.