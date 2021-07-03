Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Azuki has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $46,802.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00135763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00170941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,772.36 or 1.00108373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

