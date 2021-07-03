Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.28.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Azul by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Azul by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.56. Azul has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Azul will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

