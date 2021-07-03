Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BADFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.61. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

