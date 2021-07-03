Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 859,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BTN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ballantyne Strong has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 43.97%.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 34,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $181,188.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ballantyne Strong by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 162,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ballantyne Strong by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

