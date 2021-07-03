BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDORY stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

