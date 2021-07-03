Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 90,746 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

