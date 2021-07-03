Band Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.52 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $201.52 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00016484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.58 or 0.00752981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00080776 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

