Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.66% of Bank of Commerce worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 86.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

