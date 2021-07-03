Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,332,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 117,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

