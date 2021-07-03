Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.42% of Bank of Hawaii worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH opened at $83.94 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,176. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

