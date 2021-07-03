Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,829 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE:AMN opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.74.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.