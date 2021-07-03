Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Compass Diversified as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CODI opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -518.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

