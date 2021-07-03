Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.57% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $5,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

