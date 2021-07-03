Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of WNS worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at $224,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WNS by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in WNS by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 88,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in WNS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

NYSE WNS opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04. WNS has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $81.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.