Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,140 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,674,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

