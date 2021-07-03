Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 227,950 Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 227,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.76% of Tastemaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMKR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.