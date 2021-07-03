Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $250.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $192.68 and a 1 year high of $251.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

