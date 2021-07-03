Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 3,883.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.69% of Americas Silver worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Americas Silver by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $207.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Americas Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

