Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.94 Million Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.9844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

