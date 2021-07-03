Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VNDA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

